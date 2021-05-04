QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Holdings Cut by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 199,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QNST. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in QuinStreet in the first quarter worth about $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $195,617.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,991,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $1,695,296.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,407.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,070 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.