Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.96. 172,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,447,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $142.88 billion, a PE ratio of -577.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.