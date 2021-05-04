Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,767,000 after buying an additional 17,069,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,974,179,000 after buying an additional 1,367,836 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,048,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,468,000 after purchasing an additional 717,747 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of PEG stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $63.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.70.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,087 shares of company stock valued at $380,694. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.