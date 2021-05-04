Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

PG stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.19. 174,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,280,199. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.79. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Insiders have sold a total of 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

