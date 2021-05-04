RADCOM (RDCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. RADCOM has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. On average, analysts expect RADCOM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RADCOM alerts:

Shares of RADCOM stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $128.58 million, a PE ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.