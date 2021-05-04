Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Radian Group has increased its dividend by 4,900.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

RDN stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,635. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

