Radiant Logistics (RLGT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter.

Shares of RLGT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.88. 3,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,561. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $343.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. Radiant Logistics has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Separately, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Radiant Logistics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

