Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.56). Radius Health reported earnings per share of ($0.81) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $62.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.16 million.

RDUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of Radius Health stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.20. 337,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $26.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,154,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 324,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 153,837 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 481,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,097,000.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Read More: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.