Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. On average, analysts expect Ranger Energy Services to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RNGR opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $93.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.22.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RNGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

