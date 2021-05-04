Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading 25% Lower Over Last Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and $15,444.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 25% against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00065486 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded 2,910.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,888.81 or 0.03494877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $142.61 or 0.00263864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $622.61 or 0.01152027 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00031393 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.55 or 0.00731893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,770.18 or 0.99491479 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,421,302,193 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

