Raymond James Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $110.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 40.04% from the company’s previous close.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of 106.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,683 shares of company stock worth $18,123,494. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 112,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.9% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

