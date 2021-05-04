Raymond James Boosts Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to $147.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EQGPF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.33.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

OTCMKTS EQGPF opened at $107.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.12. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.26.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.