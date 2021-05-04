Raymond James Cuts Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target to $9.00

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SAND. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.49.

NYSE:SAND opened at $7.80 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

