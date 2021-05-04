Raymond James Raises Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $63.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.15.

CMCSA stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $259.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. United Bank lifted its stake in Comcast by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 14.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

