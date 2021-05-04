Rayonier Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,367 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,042% compared to the typical daily volume of 139 call options.

Shares of NYSE RYN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.37. 649,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,772. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,392,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,923,000 after acquiring an additional 594,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in Rayonier by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 288,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 61,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

