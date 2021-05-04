Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $88.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Raytheon Technologies ended first-quarter 2021 on a mixed note. While its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues failed to meet the consensus mark. Thanks to Raytheon’s wide range of combat-proven defense products, it continues to receive ample orders from the Pentagon. Although its commercial business has taken a hit, due to the COVID-19 impact, in the military section the stock continues to see growth trends. It has outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. However, due to continued air travel restrictions owing to COVID-19 impact, operating results of its Aerospace businesses continue to get hurt. Particularly, its Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace segments are suffering. With the pandemic still ongoing, near-term outlook for commercial air traffic remains bleak that poses further risk for this stock.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.44.

Shares of RTX opened at $84.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average of $71.64. The company has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of -72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $84.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 132,513 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

