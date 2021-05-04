Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.500-3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.90 billion-$65.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.41 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its Q1 2021 guidance to 0.870-0.900 EPS.

RTX opened at $84.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $84.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.44.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

