Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.900-0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 billion-$16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.73 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.700 EPS.

NYSE RTX opened at $83.95 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $84.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $127.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.44.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

