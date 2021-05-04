Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Regal Beloit updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.850-2.050 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.85-2.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $144.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.06. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $159.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

RBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

