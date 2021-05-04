Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 23.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,889,000 after buying an additional 208,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,839,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,141,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 643,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,853,000 after buying an additional 51,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 596,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,992,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. FIX upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $477.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.17.

Shares of REGN opened at $488.62 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $482.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

