Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,455,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Netflix stock traded down $9.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $499.35. 136,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,913,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.84, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.86 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

