Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 730.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,243 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Allstate by 46.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in The Allstate by 6.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in The Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,750,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.73. 14,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,928. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.07 and a 200 day moving average of $107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $129.09.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

