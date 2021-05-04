Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 108 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after buying an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after buying an additional 4,368,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,882,000 after buying an additional 412,094 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.37. The company had a trading volume of 25,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.73. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $155.61 and a twelve month high of $260.37. The stock has a market cap of $180.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

