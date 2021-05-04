Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 203 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after acquiring an additional 965,165 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,662,000 after acquiring an additional 955,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after acquiring an additional 482,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.26.

NYSE:MA traded down $6.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $373.18. 60,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,162,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $263.01 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $370.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $374.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,123 shares of company stock worth $172,961,649 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

