Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 36.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,950,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period.

Shares of VO traded down $3.30 on Tuesday, hitting $228.71. 35,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,145. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $141.01 and a 1 year high of $234.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

