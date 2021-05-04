Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.1% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.74. The stock had a trading volume of 29,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,157. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $174.94 and a 12-month high of $293.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.71.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $603,455.12. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

