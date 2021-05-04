Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,561 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after buying an additional 945,119 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,691,000 after buying an additional 886,996 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $84,278,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.53.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $193.13. 23,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,989. The company has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $197.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

