REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on RGNX shares. Raymond James raised REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.10. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

