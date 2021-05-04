Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPHM opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $17.18.

In other Reneo Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 666,666 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,763,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,455,665. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest purchased 200,000 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,066,666 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,990 over the last ninety days.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

