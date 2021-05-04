Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNECY opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. Renesas Electronics has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $6.66.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02).

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

