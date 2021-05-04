Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%.

NASDAQ:REGI traded up $5.47 on Tuesday, reaching $58.02. 56,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average is $72.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

