Renewable Energy Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 4,674 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,831% compared to the average daily volume of 242 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $52.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average of $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

