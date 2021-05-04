Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 127,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Renren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Renren at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Renren stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,458. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98. Renren has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $11.84.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

