Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives $40.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $192,975.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPTX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,029. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $32.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

