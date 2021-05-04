Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Repligen updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.210-2.280 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.21-2.28 EPS.

RGEN traded down $9.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,924. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.75. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 253.07, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total value of $73,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,388. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $168.00) on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.20.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

