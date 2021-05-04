Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PTEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.20. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $9.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 123,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,003,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

