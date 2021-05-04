Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Investar Holding Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Investar in a research report issued on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Investar’s FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

ISTR stock opened at $22.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93. Investar has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $231.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.47%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Investar by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Investar by 298.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Investar in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

