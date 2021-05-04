Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Design Therapeutics (DSGN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DSGN) recently:

4/26/2021 – Design Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Design Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Design Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Design Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Design Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Design Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Design Therapeutics stock opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.