Research Analysts Set Expectations for CONMED Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CONMED in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.93.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

CONMED stock opened at $145.09 on Monday. CONMED has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $146.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,627.25, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In related news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,884.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $578,300.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,396.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,333 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in CONMED by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $20,689,000.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

