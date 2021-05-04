Research Frontiers (REFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of REFR stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. 2,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,879. Research Frontiers has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.18 million, a P/E ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

