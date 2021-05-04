ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned about 0.10% of ResMed worth $26,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $200,503.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,701.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,023,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,497,541. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RMD opened at $194.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.16 and a 12-month high of $224.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

