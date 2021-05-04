ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RMD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.71.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $194.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. ResMed has a 1-year low of $149.16 and a 1-year high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $800,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,427.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $503,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,121,293.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,497,541 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240,047 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,821,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,875,113,000 after acquiring an additional 131,077 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,714,000 after buying an additional 124,340 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,783,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $229,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

