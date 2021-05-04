Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $372,000 Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $90,700.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $642,733.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,114,126.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,702 shares of company stock worth $4,378,181 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $123.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

