Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.46 EPS

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.46), Fidelity Earnings reports.

RYTM opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.59. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RYTM shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

In related news, CEO David P. Meeker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $201,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,626.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

