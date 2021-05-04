Richard Christensen Sells 2,556 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Stock

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $72,973.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TBI opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $29.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TrueBlue by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in TrueBlue by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in TrueBlue by 2.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in TrueBlue by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

