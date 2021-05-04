Rise (RISE) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,945.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 4th. Rise has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $1,945.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012285 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005565 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00068117 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00059966 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 177,228,983 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision.

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

