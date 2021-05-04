RMPL Tops 24-Hour Volume of $523.00 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last week, RMPL has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. RMPL has a total market capitalization of $816,160.65 and $523.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RMPL coin can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00002210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RMPL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00089090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00019361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00069078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $468.29 or 0.00854505 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,408.43 or 0.09869009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00101278 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00044854 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL (RMPL) is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 807,925 coins and its circulating supply is 673,872 coins. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io. RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi.

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

RMPL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RMPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RMPL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.