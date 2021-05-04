Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 189.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 17.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Cognex by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGNX. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Cognex stock opened at $82.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.24 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.07.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

