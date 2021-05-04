Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 129.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,505 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,542,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,380,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,891,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,627,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,627,000 after purchasing an additional 922,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,172,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,190,000 after purchasing an additional 658,818 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNF opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.67. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNF. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,169,407.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 469,055 shares of company stock worth $19,703,475. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

