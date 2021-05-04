Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $5.39 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,897,000 after purchasing an additional 702,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $128,696,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,301,000 after acquiring an additional 453,307 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,297,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $28,247,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ZS shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.48.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.85, for a total transaction of $387,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,457.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $1,319,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,045,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,812 shares of company stock worth $14,407,053 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $180.59 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $230.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.89.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

